Alex Caruso plus his Chicago Bulls teammates face the New York Knicks at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on January 2, Caruso produced eight points in a 110-97 loss against the 76ers.

In this piece we'll break down Caruso's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.9 10.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.6 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.7 PRA -- 15.8 16.4 PR -- 13.4 13.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Knicks

Caruso is responsible for taking 6.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Caruso's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 99.5.

Giving up 113.7 points per game, the Knicks are the 15th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Knicks are the second-ranked team in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Knicks give up 26.0 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 13.5 makes per game, 19th in the league.

Alex Caruso vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 25 9 3 4 2 1 1 12/14/2022 32 4 2 5 0 0 3

