Woodford County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Woodford County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LeRoy High School at El Paso-Gridley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: El Paso, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fisher High School at Fieldcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Minonk, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flanagan-Cornell High School at Eureka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Eureka, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
