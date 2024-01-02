Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Woodford County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

LeRoy High School at El Paso-Gridley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 2

5:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: El Paso, IL

El Paso, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Fisher High School at Fieldcrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Minonk, IL

Minonk, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Flanagan-Cornell High School at Eureka High School