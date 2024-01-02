There is high school basketball action in Vermilion County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cardinal Newman at Danville High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 2

4:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Danville, IL

Danville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakwood High School at Hoopeston Area High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2

6:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Hoopeston, IL

Hoopeston, IL Conference: Vermilion Valley

Vermilion Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Schlarman Academy at Armstrong High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on January 2

7:20 PM CT on January 2 Location: Armstrong, IL

Armstrong, IL Conference: Vermilion Valley

Vermilion Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Milford High School at Salt Fork High School