How to Watch UIC vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MVC rivals face one another when the Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) welcome in the UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) at CFSB Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
UIC vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UIC Stats Insights
- UIC is 5-0 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Flames are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 198th.
- The Flames score only 1.2 fewer points per game (71) than the Racers allow their opponents to score (72.2).
- UIC has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.
UIC Home & Away Comparison
- At home UIC is scoring 78.7 points per game, 19.9 more than it is averaging on the road (58.8).
- The Flames concede 65.5 points per game at home, and 61.8 on the road.
- At home, UIC drains 11.2 treys per game, 6.4 more than it averages on the road (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (45%) than on the road (25.7%).
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 89-68
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/21/2023
|Incarnate Word
|L 67-66
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 62-50
|Banterra Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/6/2024
|Valparaiso
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
