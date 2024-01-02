MVC rivals face one another when the Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) welcome in the UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) at CFSB Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

UIC vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

UIC Stats Insights

  • UIC is 5-0 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.
  • The Flames are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 198th.
  • The Flames score only 1.2 fewer points per game (71) than the Racers allow their opponents to score (72.2).
  • UIC has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison

  • At home UIC is scoring 78.7 points per game, 19.9 more than it is averaging on the road (58.8).
  • The Flames concede 65.5 points per game at home, and 61.8 on the road.
  • At home, UIC drains 11.2 treys per game, 6.4 more than it averages on the road (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (45%) than on the road (25.7%).

UIC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Western Michigan W 89-68 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/21/2023 Incarnate Word L 67-66 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/30/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 62-50 Banterra Center
1/2/2024 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
1/6/2024 Valparaiso - Credit Union 1 Arena
1/10/2024 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

