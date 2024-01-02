MVC rivals face one another when the Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) welcome in the UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) at CFSB Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

UIC vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

UIC Stats Insights

UIC is 5-0 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Flames are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 198th.

The Flames score only 1.2 fewer points per game (71) than the Racers allow their opponents to score (72.2).

UIC has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison

At home UIC is scoring 78.7 points per game, 19.9 more than it is averaging on the road (58.8).

The Flames concede 65.5 points per game at home, and 61.8 on the road.

At home, UIC drains 11.2 treys per game, 6.4 more than it averages on the road (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (45%) than on the road (25.7%).

UIC Upcoming Schedule