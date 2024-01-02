Sangamon County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Sangamon County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newton High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Rochester, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tri-City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Buffalo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
