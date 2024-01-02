On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Reese Johnson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • In two of 24 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 116 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:37 Away L 8-1
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:52 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 7-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:43 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 3-1
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

