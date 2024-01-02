Pike County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you reside in Pike County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pike County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Illini West High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Barry, IL
- Conference: West Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
