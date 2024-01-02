Patrick Williams and the Chicago Bulls hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 105-92 win over the 76ers (his last game) Williams posted 13 points.

We're going to examine Williams' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.4 14.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.5 Assists -- 1.5 1.9 PRA -- 16 19.5 PR -- 14.5 17.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.1



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 9.4% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.4 per contest.

He's attempted 3.3 threes per game, or 10.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.3 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

The 76ers allow 42.8 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the league.

The 76ers are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.6 assists per game.

Giving up 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Patrick Williams vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2023 33 13 3 3 1 0 0 12/18/2023 37 13 6 0 3 1 0

