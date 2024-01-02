Northwestern vs. Penn State January 2 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (4-7) play a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Penn State Lady Lions (8-3), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Bryce Jordan Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.
Northwestern vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Melannie Daley: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caileigh Walsh: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caroline Lau: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Paige Mott: 8.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Penn State Players to Watch
- Makenna Marisa: 17.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Leilani Kapinus: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Shay Ciezki: 14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ali Brigham: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Chanaya Pinto: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
