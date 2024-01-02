The Northwestern Wildcats (4-7) play a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Penn State Lady Lions (8-3), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Bryce Jordan Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northwestern vs. Penn State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Melannie Daley: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Caileigh Walsh: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Caroline Lau: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Paige Mott: 8.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Penn State Players to Watch

Makenna Marisa: 17.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Leilani Kapinus: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Shay Ciezki: 14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Ali Brigham: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Chanaya Pinto: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.