Two hot teams hit the court when the No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Fighting Illini are 5.5-point favorites and put their three-game win streak on the line against the Wildcats, winners of three straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Northwestern vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -5.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern has combined with its opponent to score more than 143.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

Northwestern has a 136.0-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 7.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Northwestern is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

Illinois has covered the spread more often than Northwestern this year, tallying an ATS record of 5-5-0, as opposed to the 5-7-0 record of Northwestern.

Northwestern vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 5 50% 82.9 155.8 65.5 128.6 146.1 Northwestern 4 33.3% 72.9 155.8 63.1 128.6 135.4

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

Against the spread in Big Ten play, the Fighting Illini were 10-10-0 last season.

The Wildcats' 72.9 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 65.5 the Fighting Illini give up.

When it scores more than 65.5 points, Northwestern is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Northwestern vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 5-5-0 4-3 4-6-0 Northwestern 5-7-0 1-0 5-7-0

Northwestern vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Northwestern 15-2 Home Record 13-5 3-7 Away Record 7-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.2 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-12-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

