Tuesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) versus the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten), at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.

Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Northwestern Players to Watch

Brooks Barnhizer: 13.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1 BLK Boo Buie: 18.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

18.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Ryan Langborg: 13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Ty Berry: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

Illinois Players to Watch

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 20.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

20.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Marcus Domask: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Quincy Guerrier: 8.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Ty Rodgers: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Luke Goode: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northwestern vs. Illinois Stat Comparison

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank 86th 79.4 Points Scored 73.6 219th 38th 64.2 Points Allowed 64.8 47th 5th 44.8 Rebounds 30.8 353rd 72nd 10.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 274th 102nd 8.3 3pt Made 7.5 178th 287th 12 Assists 16.9 43rd 220th 12.3 Turnovers 7.9 2nd

