Northwestern vs. Illinois January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) versus the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten), at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.
Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Brooks Barnhizer: 13.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1 BLK
- Boo Buie: 18.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ty Berry: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
Illinois Players to Watch
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 20.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Marcus Domask: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 8.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ty Rodgers: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Luke Goode: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northwestern vs. Illinois Stat Comparison
|Illinois Rank
|Illinois AVG
|Northwestern AVG
|Northwestern Rank
|86th
|79.4
|Points Scored
|73.6
|219th
|38th
|64.2
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|47th
|5th
|44.8
|Rebounds
|30.8
|353rd
|72nd
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|274th
|102nd
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|178th
|287th
|12
|Assists
|16.9
|43rd
|220th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|7.9
|2nd
