Two streaking squads meet when the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Fighting Illini are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in three in a row.

Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (37.5%).

Northwestern has put together a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 34th.

The Wildcats score an average of 72.9 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 65.5 the Fighting Illini give up.

Northwestern has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.5.

At home, the Wildcats conceded 60.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away (68.4).

At home, Northwestern knocked down 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.4%) than away (34.1%).

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule