How to Watch Northwestern vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Two streaking squads meet when the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Fighting Illini are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in three in a row.
Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (37.5%).
- Northwestern has put together a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 34th.
- The Wildcats score an average of 72.9 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 65.5 the Fighting Illini give up.
- Northwestern has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.5.
- At home, the Wildcats conceded 60.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away (68.4).
- At home, Northwestern knocked down 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.4%) than away (34.1%).
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|W 65-46
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|Jackson State
|W 74-63
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/7/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
