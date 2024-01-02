Two streaking squads meet when the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Fighting Illini are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in three in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Northwestern Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (37.5%).
  • Northwestern has put together a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 34th.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 72.9 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 65.5 the Fighting Illini give up.
  • Northwestern has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.5.
  • At home, the Wildcats conceded 60.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away (68.4).
  • At home, Northwestern knocked down 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.4%) than away (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ DePaul W 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/20/2023 Arizona State W 65-46 Footprint Center
12/29/2023 Jackson State W 74-63 Welsh-Ryan Arena
1/2/2024 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
1/7/2024 Michigan State - Welsh-Ryan Arena
1/10/2024 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.