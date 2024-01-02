Tuesday's contest between the No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) and the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at State Farm Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-66 and heavily favors Illinois to take home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Northwestern vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, Northwestern 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-11.1)

Illinois (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Illinois' record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, while Northwestern's is 5-7-0. The Fighting Illini are 4-6-0 and the Wildcats are 5-7-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game, with a +118 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.9 points per game (230th in college basketball) and give up 63.1 per outing (21st in college basketball).

Northwestern ranks 343rd in college basketball at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.1 its opponents average.

Northwestern makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 35.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.2%.

Northwestern has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.3 per game (third in college basketball) while forcing 14.0 (57th in college basketball).

