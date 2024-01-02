The Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) in a matchup of MAC teams at NIU Convocation Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Zips are 4.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under for the matchup is 149.5.

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: DeKalb, Illinois

Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Akron -4.5 149.5

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

The average total for Northern Illinois' games this season has been 158.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Northern Illinois is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

In the 2023-24 season, Akron (5-4-0 ATS) and Northern Illinois (5-4-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 3 33.3% 76.8 156.7 66.4 144.8 139.5 Northern Illinois 7 77.8% 79.9 156.7 78.4 144.8 154.4

Additional Northern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Zips had 10 wins in 20 games against the spread last year in MAC play.

The Huskies' 79.9 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 66.4 the Zips allow to opponents.

Northern Illinois has put together a 5-3 ATS record and a 6-5 overall record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 5-4-0 1-2 5-4-0 Northern Illinois 5-4-0 2-3 6-3-0

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Northern Illinois 15-1 Home Record 5-7 5-6 Away Record 7-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

