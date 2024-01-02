The Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC) travel in MAC play versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies have shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Zips have averaged.

This season, Northern Illinois has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Zips sit at 172nd.

The Huskies' 79.9 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 66.4 the Zips give up.

When it scores more than 66.4 points, Northern Illinois is 6-5.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Northern Illinois is averaging 10.5 more points per game at home (84.0) than away (73.5).

At home, the Huskies allow 69.4 points per game. On the road, they allow 83.5.

At home, Northern Illinois makes 7.6 3-pointers per game, 0.3 more than it averages on the road (7.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (35.5%).

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule