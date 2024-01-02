How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Akron on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC) travel in MAC play versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Illinois vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Ball State vs Kent State (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Toledo vs Ohio (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Buffalo vs Central Michigan (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Huskies have shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Zips have averaged.
- This season, Northern Illinois has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.9% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Zips sit at 172nd.
- The Huskies' 79.9 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 66.4 the Zips give up.
- When it scores more than 66.4 points, Northern Illinois is 6-5.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Northern Illinois is averaging 10.5 more points per game at home (84.0) than away (73.5).
- At home, the Huskies allow 69.4 points per game. On the road, they allow 83.5.
- At home, Northern Illinois makes 7.6 3-pointers per game, 0.3 more than it averages on the road (7.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (35.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Calumet
|W 92-48
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|Northern Iowa
|L 76-63
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 103-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/2/2024
|Akron
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/9/2024
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.