The Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC) travel in MAC play versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Huskies have shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Zips have averaged.
  • This season, Northern Illinois has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Zips sit at 172nd.
  • The Huskies' 79.9 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 66.4 the Zips give up.
  • When it scores more than 66.4 points, Northern Illinois is 6-5.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Northern Illinois is averaging 10.5 more points per game at home (84.0) than away (73.5).
  • At home, the Huskies allow 69.4 points per game. On the road, they allow 83.5.
  • At home, Northern Illinois makes 7.6 3-pointers per game, 0.3 more than it averages on the road (7.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (35.5%).

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Calumet W 92-48 NIU Convocation Center
12/21/2023 Northern Iowa L 76-63 NIU Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ Iowa L 103-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/2/2024 Akron - NIU Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
1/9/2024 @ Western Michigan - University Arena

