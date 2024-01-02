Tuesday's game that pits the Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC) versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 77-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Akron, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 8:00 PM on January 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Game Info & Odds

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 77, Northern Illinois 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Illinois vs. Akron

Computer Predicted Spread: Akron (-3.3)

Akron (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.7

Both Northern Illinois and Akron are 5-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of six out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Zips' games have gone over.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +18 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.9 points per game (70th in college basketball) and give up 78.4 per outing (330th in college basketball).

Northern Illinois ranks 137th in the country at 37.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 38.2 its opponents average.

Northern Illinois makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (175th in college basketball) at a 35% rate (117th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 34.2% from deep.

The Huskies rank 169th in college basketball by averaging 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 277th in college basketball, allowing 93.7 points per 100 possessions.

Northern Illinois loses the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 12.9 (279th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.8.

