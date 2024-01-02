When the NBA games tips off on Tuesday, which players are set to hit the hardwood, and which will be sidelined? To get all the information you need, we provide the full NBA injury report below.

Today's NBA Injury Report

76ers vs. Bulls Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

76ers Injuries: De'Anthony Melton, PG: Out (Back)

Bulls Injuries: Nikola Vucevic, C: Out (Groin), Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig, SF: Out (Foot), Onuralp Bitim, SG: Out (Nose)

Pelicans vs. Nets Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on BSNO and YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf), Trey Murphy III, SF: Questionable (Knee)

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back), Dorian Finney-Smith, PF: Questionable (Knee)

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on BSSE and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee), Zach Collins, PF: Out (Ankle), Keldon Johnson, SF: Questionable (Back)

Thunder vs. Celtics Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on BSOK and NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams, PF: Questionable (Hip)

Celtics Injuries: Jrue Holiday, PG: Questionable (Elbow)

Warriors vs. Magic Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf)

Magic Injuries: Kevon Harris, SG: Out (Coach'S Decision), Jonathan Isaac, PF: Questionable (Hamstring), Joe Ingles, SF: Out (Ankle), Markelle Fultz, PG: Questionable (Knee)

Kings vs. Hornets Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on NBCS-CA and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter, SG: Questionable (Hand)

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Gordon Hayward, SF: Out (Calf), Terry Rozier, PG: Out (Illness), Mark Williams, C: Out (Back)

