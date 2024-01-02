Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Montgomery County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mt. Pulaski High School at Lincolnwood High School