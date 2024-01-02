Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Monroe County, Illinois today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Columbia High School at Highland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Highland, IL

Highland, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Valmeyer High School at Father McGivney Catholic School