Mercer County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Mercer County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Mercer County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orion High School at Sherrard High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Sherrard, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
