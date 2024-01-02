McLean County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you reside in McLean County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridgeview High School at Tremont High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Tremont, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Tri-Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Cullom, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
