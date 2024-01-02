If you reside in McLean County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ridgeview High School at Tremont High School

Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on January 2

5:25 PM CT on January 2 Location: Tremont, IL

Tremont, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Tri-Point High School