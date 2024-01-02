Macoupin County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Macoupin County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calhoun High School at Gillespie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Gillespie, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
