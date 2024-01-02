Macon County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Macon County, Illinois today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Teresa Catholic High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Champaign, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.