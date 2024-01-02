Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 2?
Should you wager on Lukas Reichel to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Reichel stats and insights
- Reichel has scored in three of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in two games (four shots).
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 116 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:58
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
