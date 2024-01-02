Livingston County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Livingston County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lexington High School at Tri-Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Cullom, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flanagan-Cornell High School at Eureka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Eureka, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
