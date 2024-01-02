The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jarred Tinordi light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2800 (Bet $10 to win $280.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tinordi stats and insights

Tinordi is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (one shot).

Tinordi has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 116 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tinordi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 3 0 3 17:29 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 5-2 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-1 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:50 Away W 5-3 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 22:02 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.