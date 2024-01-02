The Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) play a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at State Farm Center. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via BTN.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Information

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Terrence Shannon Jr.: 20.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Marcus Domask: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Quincy Guerrier: 8.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ty Rodgers: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Luke Goode: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Brooks Barnhizer: 13.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Boo Buie: 18.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ryan Langborg: 13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ty Berry: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Matthew Nicholson: 5.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

Illinois vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank
86th 79.4 Points Scored 73.6 219th
38th 64.2 Points Allowed 64.8 47th
5th 44.8 Rebounds 30.8 353rd
72nd 10.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 274th
102nd 8.3 3pt Made 7.5 178th
287th 12.0 Assists 16.9 43rd
220th 12.3 Turnovers 7.9 2nd

