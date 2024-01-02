The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) after winning nine straight home games. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites by 12.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois State vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -12.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Redbirds Betting Records & Stats

Illinois State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 137.5 points in six of 12 outings.

Illinois State's matchups this season have a 136.4-point average over/under, 1.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Illinois State's ATS record is 6-6-0 this year.

Drake (5-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 8.3% less often than Illinois State (6-6-0) this season.

Illinois State vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 9 75% 78.7 147.3 66.9 134.7 145.4 Illinois State 6 50% 68.6 147.3 67.8 134.7 141.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends

Against the spread in MVC action, the Bulldogs were 12-11-0 last season.

The Redbirds score an average of 68.6 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 66.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Illinois State is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when it scores more than 66.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois State vs. Drake Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 5-7-0 2-4 6-6-0 Illinois State 6-6-0 0-1 6-6-0

Illinois State vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Illinois State 14-1 Home Record 8-7 6-6 Away Record 3-9 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.