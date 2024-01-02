The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) will host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) after winning nine straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois State vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Illinois State Stats Insights

  • The Redbirds' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • This season, Illinois State has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds rank 134th.
  • The Redbirds' 68.6 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 66.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Illinois State has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Illinois State put up 70.3 points per game last season, six more than it averaged away (64.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Redbirds allowed 1.6 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than away (70.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Illinois State sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.2%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 North Dakota State W 75-65 Redbird Arena
12/21/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 85-64 Redbird Arena
12/29/2023 @ Kentucky L 96-70 Rupp Arena
1/2/2024 @ Drake - Knapp Center
1/6/2024 Southern Illinois - Redbird Arena
1/10/2024 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.