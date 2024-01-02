How to Watch Illinois State vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) will host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) after winning nine straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Illinois State vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Illinois State Stats Insights
- The Redbirds' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- This season, Illinois State has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds rank 134th.
- The Redbirds' 68.6 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 66.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Illinois State has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Illinois State put up 70.3 points per game last season, six more than it averaged away (64.3).
- In 2022-23, the Redbirds allowed 1.6 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than away (70.7).
- Beyond the arc, Illinois State sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.2%) as well.
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 75-65
|Redbird Arena
|12/21/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 85-64
|Redbird Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 96-70
|Rupp Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|1/6/2024
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Redbird Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
