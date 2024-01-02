The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) will host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) after winning nine straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Illinois State vs. Drake Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS Sports Network

Illinois State Stats Insights

The Redbirds' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

This season, Illinois State has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds rank 134th.

The Redbirds' 68.6 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 66.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Illinois State has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Illinois State put up 70.3 points per game last season, six more than it averaged away (64.3).

In 2022-23, the Redbirds allowed 1.6 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than away (70.7).

Beyond the arc, Illinois State sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.2%) as well.

