Tuesday's contest that pits the Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) versus the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) at Knapp Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-64 in favor of Drake, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 2.

The game has no line set.

Illinois State vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Illinois State vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 77, Illinois State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois State vs. Drake

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-13.7)

Drake (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.9

Drake is 5-7-0 against the spread, while Illinois State's ATS record this season is 6-6-0. Both the Bulldogs and the Redbirds are 6-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Drake is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games, while Illinois State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds have a +11 scoring differential, putting up 68.6 points per game (307th in college basketball) and conceding 67.8 (106th in college basketball).

Illinois State wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It pulls down 38.1 rebounds per game (121st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.8.

Illinois State makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball) at a 28.1% rate (338th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make, shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Illinois State has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (249th in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (188th in college basketball).

