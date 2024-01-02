Two streaking squads meet when the Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Fighting Illini are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, who have won three in a row.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Illinois vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline FanDuel Illinois (-6.5) 143.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Illinois is 7-4-1 ATS this season.

In the Fighting Illini's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Northwestern has compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Wildcats' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Oddsmakers rate Illinois considerably lower (21st-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).

Sportsbooks have made the Fighting Illini's national championship odds the same now (+5000) compared to the start of the season (+5000).

Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

