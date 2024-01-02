How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Two streaking squads square off when the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Fighting Illini are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, who have won three in a row.
Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Illinois Stats Insights
- This season, the Fighting Illini have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
- Illinois is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the best rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 344th.
- The Fighting Illini record 19.8 more points per game (82.9) than the Wildcats give up (63.1).
- Illinois has a 10-2 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois scored 77.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in away games (70).
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini allowed 62.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 69.8.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Illinois fared better when playing at home last year, draining 8 threes per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage in away games.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|W 74-57
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|W 97-73
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 104-71
|State Farm Center
|1/2/2024
|Northwestern
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/11/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|State Farm Center
