Two streaking squads square off when the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Fighting Illini are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, who have won three in a row.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois Stats Insights

This season, the Fighting Illini have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

Illinois is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the best rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 344th.

The Fighting Illini record 19.8 more points per game (82.9) than the Wildcats give up (63.1).

Illinois has a 10-2 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois scored 77.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in away games (70).

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini allowed 62.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 69.8.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Illinois fared better when playing at home last year, draining 8 threes per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule