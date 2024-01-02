Edwards County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Edwards County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Edwards County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairfield Community High School at Edwards County High School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Albion, IL
- Conference: Black Diamond
- How to Stream: Watch Here
