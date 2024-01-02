Tuesday's Big East schedule includes the UConn Huskies (10-1, 0-0 Big East) meeting the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. UConn Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

DePaul Players to Watch

Chico Carter Jr.: 14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jeremiah Oden: 13 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Elijah Fisher: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Da'Sean Nelson: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK K.T. Raimey: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

UConn Players to Watch

Tristen Newton: 16.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Clingan: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK Cam Spencer: 15.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Karaban: 15.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Hassan Diarra: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

DePaul vs. UConn Stat Comparison

UConn Rank UConn AVG DePaul AVG DePaul Rank 16th 86.4 Points Scored 68.5 301st 28th 63.2 Points Allowed 76.3 301st 50th 40.5 Rebounds 31.7 345th 94th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 5.5 358th 81st 8.7 3pt Made 7.1 215th 12th 18.6 Assists 14.2 141st 15th 9 Turnovers 13.8 317th

