The UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. DePaul matchup.

DePaul vs. UConn Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline DePaul Moneyline FanDuel UConn (-23.5) 140.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

DePaul vs. UConn Betting Trends

DePaul has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this year.

UConn has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

In the Huskies' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 DePaul is 101st in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 212th, a difference of 111 spots.

The Blue Demons were +100000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

DePaul has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

