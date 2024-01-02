The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) aim to continue an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

DePaul vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
  • DePaul is 3-6 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 68th.
  • The Blue Demons' 66.9 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies give up.
  • When it scores more than 64.2 points, DePaul is 3-5.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, DePaul averaged nine more points per game at home (75.4) than away (66.4).
  • The Blue Demons gave up more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.
  • At home, DePaul drained 9.5 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (7.1). DePaul's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State W 70-58 Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/9/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena

