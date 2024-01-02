How to Watch DePaul vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) aim to continue an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.
DePaul vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
- DePaul is 3-6 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 68th.
- The Blue Demons' 66.9 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies give up.
- When it scores more than 64.2 points, DePaul is 3-5.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, DePaul averaged nine more points per game at home (75.4) than away (66.4).
- The Blue Demons gave up more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.
- At home, DePaul drained 9.5 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (7.1). DePaul's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|W 70-58
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/9/2024
|Creighton
|-
|Wintrust Arena
