The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) aim to continue an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

DePaul vs. UConn Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

DePaul is 3-6 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 68th.

The Blue Demons' 66.9 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies give up.

When it scores more than 64.2 points, DePaul is 3-5.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, DePaul averaged nine more points per game at home (75.4) than away (66.4).

The Blue Demons gave up more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.

At home, DePaul drained 9.5 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (7.1). DePaul's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule