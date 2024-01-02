DeMar DeRozan plus his Chicago Bulls teammates face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

DeRozan totaled 24 points, six rebounds and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 105-92 win against the 76ers.

We're going to break down DeRozan's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.4 21.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.5 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.7 PRA -- 31.6 32 PR -- 26.2 26.3



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, DeRozan has made 7.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 17.9% of his team's total makes.

DeRozan's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 10th in possessions per game with 99.3.

The 76ers are the sixth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 110.9 points per contest.

On the boards, the 76ers have allowed 42.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the league.

Allowing 25.6 assists per contest, the 76ers are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2023 37 24 6 5 0 0 0 12/18/2023 37 15 4 5 0 1 4

