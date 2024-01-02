When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Colin Blackwell light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Blackwell stats and insights

Blackwell is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Blackwell has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 116 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

