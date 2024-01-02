When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Cole Guttman score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Guttman stats and insights

Guttman has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Guttman's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Guttman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:48 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 2 1 1 12:40 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:02 Away L 7-5 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:25 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 8:07 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.