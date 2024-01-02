The Chicago State Cougars (7-12) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum as big, 21.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 137.5.

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -21.5 137.5

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State has combined with its opponent to score more than 137.5 points in eight of 18 games this season.

Chicago State has had an average of 135.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chicago State's ATS record is 8-10-0 this season.

Chicago State has been victorious in three, or 27.3%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Cougars have a record of 1-1 when they're set as an underdog of +1400 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago State has a 6.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 8 72.7% 77.0 141.4 70.6 141.2 149.2 Chicago State 8 44.4% 64.4 141.4 70.6 141.2 139.6

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

Chicago State has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Four of the Cougars' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Cougars put up 6.2 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Wildcats allow (70.6).

Chicago State has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 5-2 overall record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 6-5-0 1-0 5-6-0 Chicago State 8-10-0 1-1 8-10-0

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State Chicago State 15-1 Home Record 8-0 4-7 Away Record 3-20 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

