The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) face the Chicago State Cougars (6-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 airing on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Game Information

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Brent Davis: 9.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Noble Crawford: 6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.9 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Kansas State Players to Watch

Cam Carter: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Tylor Perry: 15.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 15.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK David N'Guessan: 6.9 PTS, 8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK William McNair: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 120th 77.7 Points Scored 66.4 327th 192nd 71.5 Points Allowed 70.9 181st 41st 40.9 Rebounds 31.8 343rd 25th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 222nd 136th 8 3pt Made 5.7 319th 73rd 15.5 Assists 10.5 337th 325th 14 Turnovers 13.7 313th

