The Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) face the Chicago State Cougars (6-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 airing on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Game Information

Chicago State Players to Watch

  • Wesley Cardet Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jahsean Corbett: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brent Davis: 9.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Noble Crawford: 6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Cam Carter: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Tylor Perry: 15.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Arthur Kaluma: 15.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • David N'Guessan: 6.9 PTS, 8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • William McNair: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank
120th 77.7 Points Scored 66.4 327th
192nd 71.5 Points Allowed 70.9 181st
41st 40.9 Rebounds 31.8 343rd
25th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 222nd
136th 8 3pt Made 5.7 319th
73rd 15.5 Assists 10.5 337th
325th 14 Turnovers 13.7 313th

