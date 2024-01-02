The Chicago State Cougars (7-12) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

This season, Chicago State has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Cougars are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 25th.

The Cougars put up 6.2 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Wildcats allow (70.6).

When it scores more than 70.6 points, Chicago State is 5-2.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game at home, and 59.8 away.

In 2023-24 the Cougars are giving up 0.9 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than on the road (69.9).

Chicago State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (4.8). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than on the road (29.1%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule