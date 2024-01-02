How to Watch Chicago State vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (7-12) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights
- This season, Chicago State has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 25th.
- The Cougars put up 6.2 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Wildcats allow (70.6).
- When it scores more than 70.6 points, Chicago State is 5-2.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game at home, and 59.8 away.
- In 2023-24 the Cougars are giving up 0.9 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than on the road (69.9).
- Chicago State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (4.8). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than on the road (29.1%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 80-53
|Kohl Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 74-62
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 70-58
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
