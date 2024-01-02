The Chicago State Cougars (7-12) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • This season, Chicago State has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 25th.
  • The Cougars put up 6.2 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Wildcats allow (70.6).
  • When it scores more than 70.6 points, Chicago State is 5-2.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game at home, and 59.8 away.
  • In 2023-24 the Cougars are giving up 0.9 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than on the road (69.9).
  • Chicago State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (4.8). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than on the road (29.1%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Wisconsin L 80-53 Kohl Center
12/27/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 74-62 CBU Events Center
12/30/2023 @ DePaul L 70-58 Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
1/7/2024 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center

