Champaign County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Champaign County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fisher High School at Fieldcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Minonk, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Teresa Catholic High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Champaign, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at J. Sterling Morton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
