We have high school basketball action in Champaign County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fisher High School at Fieldcrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Minonk, IL

Minonk, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Teresa Catholic High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at J. Sterling Morton High School