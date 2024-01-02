Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Calhoun County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calhoun County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Calhoun High School at Gillespie High School