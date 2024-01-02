DeMar DeRozan, Top Bulls Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - January 2
Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Philadelphia 76ers (22-10) play the Chicago Bulls (15-19) at Wells Fargo Center.
How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, NBCS-CHI
Bulls' Last Game
The Bulls beat the 76ers, 105-92, on Saturday. DeRozan poured in a team-high 24 points for the Bulls, and Tyrese Maxey had 20 for the 76ers.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DeMar DeRozan
|24
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Coby White
|20
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Andre Drummond
|15
|23
|2
|2
|3
|0
Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field.
- Coby White adds 17.7 points per game, plus 4.3 boards and 4.8 assists.
- The Bulls get 10.4 points per game from Patrick Williams, plus 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists.
- The Bulls receive 7.0 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 8.1 boards and 0.6 assists.
- Alex Caruso provides the Bulls 10.0 points, 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DeMar DeRozan
|21.8
|4.5
|5.7
|1.4
|0.8
|0.7
|Coby White
|21.0
|6.1
|5.9
|0.3
|0.2
|2.3
|Nikola Vucevic
|13.4
|7.4
|2.8
|0.6
|0.6
|1.2
|Andre Drummond
|9.4
|10.6
|0.5
|1.7
|1.0
|0.0
|Patrick Williams
|14.1
|3.5
|1.9
|0.7
|0.7
|2.1
