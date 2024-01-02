Player props can be found for Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan, among others, when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI

NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -118)

Tuesday's over/under for DeRozan is 23.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 4.5).

DeRozan averages 5.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -149) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 17.7 points Coby White has scored per game this season is 4.8 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (22.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (4.5).

White's year-long assist average -- 4.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

White has averaged 2.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Patrick Williams Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Patrick Williams' 10.4-point scoring average is 3.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

He drains 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 34.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -106)

Embiid has put up 35.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points higher than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has grabbed 11.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged 6.0 assists per game, 0.5 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -149) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 26.1 points Tyrese Maxey scores per game are 0.6 more than his prop total on Tuesday (25.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 3.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

Tuesday's assists over/under for Maxey (6.5) equals his average on the season.

His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

