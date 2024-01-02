How to Watch the Bulls vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (22-10) square off against the Chicago Bulls (15-19) on January 2, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info
|76ers vs Bulls Injury Report
|76ers vs Bulls Players to Watch
|76ers vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|76ers vs Bulls Prediction
|76ers vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|76ers vs Bulls Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Chicago has an 8-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.4% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 10th.
- The Bulls' 109.9 points per game are just one fewer point than the 110.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- Chicago has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Bulls are putting up fewer points at home (109.7 per game) than away (110.2). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (108.5) than away (117.1).
- At home, Chicago allows 108.5 points per game. Away, it gives up 117.1.
- The Bulls average 0.2 more assists per game at home (23.6) than away (23.4).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Vucevic
|Out
|Groin
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|Torrey Craig
|Out
|Foot
|Onuralp Bitim
|Out
|Nose
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.