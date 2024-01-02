The Philadelphia 76ers (22-10) square off against the Chicago Bulls (15-19) on January 2, 2024.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Chicago has an 8-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 10th.

The Bulls' 109.9 points per game are just one fewer point than the 110.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.

Chicago has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Bulls are putting up fewer points at home (109.7 per game) than away (110.2). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (108.5) than away (117.1).

At home, Chicago allows 108.5 points per game. Away, it gives up 117.1.

The Bulls average 0.2 more assists per game at home (23.6) than away (23.4).

