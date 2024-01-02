The Philadelphia 76ers (22-10) play the Chicago Bulls (15-19) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -10.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has played 15 games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Chicago's games this season is 221.9 points, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Chicago's ATS record is 17-17-0 this season.

The Bulls have been victorious in eight, or 40%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has not won as an underdog of +425 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 18 56.2% 121.0 230.9 110.9 222.9 227.8 Bulls 15 44.1% 109.9 230.9 112.0 222.9 221.9

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

Four of the Bulls' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. It is 10-10-0 ATS on its home court and 7-7-0 on the road.

The Bulls' 109.9 points per game are only 1.0 fewer point than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Chicago is 13-1 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Bulls and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 17-17 1-1 18-16 76ers 22-10 5-1 21-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs. 76ers Point Insights

Bulls 76ers 109.9 Points Scored (PG) 121.0 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 13-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 19-6 11-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 19-6 112.0 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 16-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-3 15-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.