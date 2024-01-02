On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Philadelphia 76ers (19-8) square off against the Chicago Bulls (12-17) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, NBCS-CHI

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic puts up 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Bulls.

On a per-game basis, DeMar DeRozan gives the Bulls 22.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Coby White gets the Bulls 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Patrick Williams gives the Bulls 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Bulls are receiving 6.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Andre Drummond this year.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid puts up 35.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.9 blocks (ninth in NBA).

Tyrese Maxey averages 26.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Tobias Harris averages 16.0 points, 2.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

De'Anthony Melton averages 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Paul Reed averages 5.0 points, 1.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Bulls vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

76ers Bulls 122.3 Points Avg. 110.3 111.0 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 48.4% Field Goal % 45.2% 37.8% Three Point % 37.4%

