The Chicago Bulls, with Ayo Dosunmu, face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 105-92 win over the 76ers, Dosunmu tallied six points.

Ayo Dosunmu Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.8 11.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 4.1 Assists -- 1.9 2.3 PRA -- 12.1 17.8 PR -- 10.2 15.5



Ayo Dosunmu Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Dosunmu has made 3.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.0% of his team's total makes.

The Bulls rank 10th in possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110.9 points per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The 76ers are the eighth-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have given up 25.6 per game, 10th in the league.

Ayo Dosunmu vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2023 29 6 3 2 0 1 0 12/18/2023 19 4 4 1 0 1 1

